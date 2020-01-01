Intel Pentium G4620 vs Core i3 6100
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium G4620 against the 3.7 GHz Core i3 6100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
12
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4620
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4620 +3%
2295
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3892
Core i3 6100 +5%
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1920
Core i3 6100 +10%
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|93 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G4620
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4620 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
