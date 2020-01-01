Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium G4620 or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium G4620 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and G4620
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4620
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 51 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4620
3892
Core i3 9100F +74%
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4620
1920
Core i3 9100F +89%
3627

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium G4620 and Core i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 93 USD 122 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G4620 i3-9100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4620 official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

