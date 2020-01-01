Intel Pentium G4620 vs Core i5 7400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium G4620 with 2-cores against the 3 GHz Core i5 7400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4620
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4620 +10%
2295
2084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3892
Core i5 7400 +41%
5484
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4620 +6%
920
866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1920
Core i5 7400 +58%
3025
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|93 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4620
|i5-7400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4620 official page
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Pentium G4620
- Intel Core i3 7100 vs Pentium G4620
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs Pentium G4620
- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 vs Intel Pentium G4620
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i5 7400
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 7400
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs i5 7400
- Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 7400
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i5 7400