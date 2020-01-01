Intel Pentium G4620 vs Pentium G4600
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium G4620 against the 3.6 GHz Pentium G4600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium G4620 +5%
2295
2190
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4620 +9%
3892
3565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4620 +2%
920
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1920
Pentium G4600 +7%
2045
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|93 USD
|82 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4620
|G4600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium G4620 official page
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 or Pentium G4620
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Pentium G4620
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Pentium G4620
- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Pentium G4620
- Intel Core i5 7500 or Pentium G4600
- Intel Pentium G4560 or Pentium G4600
- Intel Core i3 9100F or Pentium G4600
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Pentium G4600
- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Pentium G4600