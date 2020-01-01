Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 5.64 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 1200 +64%
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 1200 +154%
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Ryzen 3 1200 +46%
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Ryzen 3 1200 +179%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 1200 +75%
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Ryzen 3 1200 +141%
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|109 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen
|Model number
|4417U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
