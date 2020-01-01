Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Newer - released 1 year later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
200
187
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200U +16%
543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Ryzen 3 2200U +24%
1644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Ryzen 3 2200U +59%
3596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200U +13%
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Ryzen 3 2200U +4%
1240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen
|Model number
|4417U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Intel Core i3 7020U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Intel Core i3 5005U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Intel Pentium N4200
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Intel Celeron N4000
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U