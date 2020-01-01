Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +45%
289
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +24%
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Ryzen 3 3200U +41%
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Ryzen 3 3200U +81%
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +40%
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Ryzen 3 3200U +28%
1520
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|4417U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Core i3 8145U and Pentium Gold 4417U
- Pentium Gold 5405U and Pentium Gold 4417U
- Core i3 6006U and Pentium Gold 4417U
- Pentium Silver N5000 and Pentium Gold 4417U
- Core i7 1065G7 and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i5 1035G1 and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i3 10110U and Ryzen 3 3200U