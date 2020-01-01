Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U with 2-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +74%
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +176%
1290
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Ryzen 5 2500U +40%
1856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Ryzen 5 2500U +191%
6586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +50%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Ryzen 5 2500U +128%
2711
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen
|Model number
|4417U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
