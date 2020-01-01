Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +78%
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +212%
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Ryzen 5 3500U +50%
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Ryzen 5 3500U +214%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +20%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Ryzen 5 3500U +124%
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|4417U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
