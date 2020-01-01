Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +34%
1326
993
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +84%
2262
1232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +17%
514
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +41%
1190
844
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
