Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Celeron N3350
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 4417U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +90%
200
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +178%
467
168
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +68%
1326
788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +102%
2262
1119
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +93%
514
266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +168%
1190
444
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
