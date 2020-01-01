Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Celeron N4120
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 4417U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 10 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +21%
200
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +16%
467
402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +19%
1326
1117
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Celeron N4120 +8%
2447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +20%
514
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Celeron N4120 +11%
1319
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|4417U
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
