Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Celeron N4500
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 4417U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 543 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +21%
552
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +74%
1244
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1336
1270
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +21%
2278
1889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +12%
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +12%
1249
1117
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 610
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|256
|TMUs
|12
|16
|ROPs
|2
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|16
|TGP
|5 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
