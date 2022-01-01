Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 4417U or Celeron N4500: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Celeron N4500

Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and 4417U
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 4417U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 543 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake R Jasper Lake
Model number 4417U N4500
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 256K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 96 256
TMUs 12 16
ROPs 2 8
Execution Units 12 16
TGP 5 W 6 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 4417U
0.06 TFLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Pentium Gold 4417U?
