Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Celeron N4500 VS Intel Pentium Gold 4417U Intel Celeron N4500 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4500 and 4417U Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later

Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 4417U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 543 points

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 1, 2019 January 11, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake R Jasper Lake Model number 4417U N4500 Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier - 11x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 256K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 96 256 TMUs 12 16 ROPs 2 8 Execution Units 12 16 TGP 5 W 6 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold 4417U 0.06 TFLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 8 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -