Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +101%
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +99%
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i3 1005G1 +73%
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i3 1005G1 +132%
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +84%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i3 1005G1 +61%
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
