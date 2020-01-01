Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 4417U or Core i3 10110U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Around 7.56 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Comet Lake
Model number 4417U i3-10110U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier - 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 256K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page Intel Core i3 10110U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

