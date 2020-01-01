Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i3 6100
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Core i3 6100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +81%
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +94%
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i3 6100 +67%
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i3 6100 +81%
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +80%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i3 6100 +77%
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Skylake
|Model number
|4417U
|i3-6100
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U and Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Core i3 7020U and Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Core i3 5005U and Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Pentium N4200 and Gold 4417U
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Core i5 9400F and i3 6100
- Intel Pentium G4560 and Core i3 6100
- Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 6100
- Intel Core i3 7100 and i3 6100
- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 and Intel Core i3 6100