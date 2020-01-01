Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i3 7020U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 2.3 GHz Core i3 7020U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Newer - released 9 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
1327
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i3 7020U +13%
2548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +10%
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i3 7020U +9%
1301
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
