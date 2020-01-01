Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 4417U or Core i3 7100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i3 7100

Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
VS
Intel Core i3 7100
Intel Core i3 7100

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz Core i3 7100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100 and 4417U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Newer - released 2 years later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Core i3 7100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 January 3, 2017
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake R Kaby Lake
Model number 4417U i3-7100
Socket BGA-1356 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 256K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page Intel Core i3 7100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100 or Pentium Gold 4417U?
EnglishРусский