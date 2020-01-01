Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i3 8145U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 8145U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +48%
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +39%
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i3 8145U +57%
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i3 8145U +64%
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +33%
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i3 8145U +32%
1567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
