Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i3 9100F
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +104%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +148%
1160
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i3 9100F +89%
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i3 9100F +199%
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +109%
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i3 9100F +205%
3627
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
