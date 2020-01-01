Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 4417U or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i5 1035G1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U with 2-cores against the 1 GHz Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 4417U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Ice Lake
Model number 4417U i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 256K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Pentium Gold 4417U?
