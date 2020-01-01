Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i5 1035G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U with 2-cores against the 1 GHz Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +113%
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +192%
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i5 1035G1 +78%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i5 1035G1 +250%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +127%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i5 1035G1 +202%
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
