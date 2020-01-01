Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 4417U or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i5 1135G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U with 2-cores against the 2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 4417U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Core i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake UP3
Model number 4417U i7-1135G7
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 256K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Pentium Gold 4417U?
