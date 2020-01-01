Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i5 5200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +23%
245
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +24%
577
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i5 5200U +13%
1496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i5 5200U +8%
2451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +20%
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i5 5200U +4%
1232
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Broadwell
|Model number
|4417U
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
