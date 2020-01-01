Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i5 6200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U against the 2.3 GHz Core i5 6200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6200U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6200U +38%
276
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6200U +57%
731
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i5 6200U +19%
1575
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i5 6200U +32%
2991
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6200U +23%
632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i5 6200U +18%
1400
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Skylake
|Model number
|4417U
|i5-6200U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Core i5 6200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
