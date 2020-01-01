Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i5 8250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U with 2-cores against the 1.6 GHz Core i5 8250U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +74%
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +157%
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i5 8250U +47%
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i5 8250U +166%
6014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +59%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i5 8250U +117%
2583
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|4417U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Intel Core i3 8145U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Intel Core i3 6006U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1