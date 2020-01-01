Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Pentium G4560
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz Pentium G4560 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +28%
256
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4560 +73%
809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Pentium G4560 +60%
2121
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Pentium G4560 +57%
3561
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +62%
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Pentium G4560 +56%
1858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|64 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|G4560
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
