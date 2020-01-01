Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Pentium G4600
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Pentium G4600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Pentium G4600 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +61%
321
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium G4600 +78%
829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Pentium G4600 +65%
2190
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2262
Pentium G4600 +58%
3565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4600 +75%
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1190
Pentium G4600 +72%
2045
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|82 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|4417U
|G4600
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
