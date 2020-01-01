Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 2.24 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Ryzen 3 1200 +46%
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Ryzen 3 1200 +172%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|109 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|5405U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
