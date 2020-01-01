Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 5405U or Ryzen 3 1200: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1200 and 5405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 2.24 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2019 July 27, 2017
Launch price - 109 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Whiskey Lake Zen
Model number 5405U -
Socket BGA-1528 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 31x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Pentium Gold 5405U?
