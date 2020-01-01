Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
187
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Ryzen 3 2200U +24%
1644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Ryzen 3 2200U +55%
3596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|5405U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 9100F and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 6100 and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i5 8250U and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U