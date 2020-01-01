Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Celeron 5205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
- Newer - released 9 months later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +17%
1326
1133
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +61%
2324
1447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
896
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|October 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|5405U
|5205U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Celeron 5205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
