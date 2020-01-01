Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Celeron N3060
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 5405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +113%
1326
623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +251%
2324
662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
357
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|5405U
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|4
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
