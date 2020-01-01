Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 5405U or Celeron N3060: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Celeron N3060

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer - released 3 years later
  • Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 5405U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 January 10, 2016
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Braswell
Model number 5405U N3060
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 400

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.6 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page Intel Celeron N3060 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 4
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

