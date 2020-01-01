Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Celeron N4000
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 5405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +26%
1326
1053
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +61%
2324
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|5405U
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Pentium N4200 vs Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Celeron J4005 vs Intel Celeron N4000