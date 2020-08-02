Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Celeron N4020
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 5405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
169
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
1212
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +37%
2324
1700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
834
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|5405U
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
