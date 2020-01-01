Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Celeron N4120
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 5405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 10 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +19%
1326
1117
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Celeron N4120 +5%
2447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|5405U
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Intel Core i3 7020U
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Intel Core i3 8130U
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Intel Core i3 7100
- Intel Celeron N4120 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Celeron N4120 vs Intel Celeron N4020
- Intel Celeron N4120 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5030