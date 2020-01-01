Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 5405U or Celeron N4120: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Celeron N4120

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4120 and 5405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 5405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 10 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U and Celeron N4120

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 November 4, 2019
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number 5405U N4120
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page Intel Celeron N4120 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4120 or Pentium Gold 5405U?
