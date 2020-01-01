Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i3 5005U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 2 GHz Core i3 5005U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +14%
1326
1162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 5405U +15%
2324
2025
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1047
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|5405U
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
