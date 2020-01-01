Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i3 7100
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz Core i3 7100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i3 7100 +72%
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Core i3 7100 +84%
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|5405U
|i3-7100
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
