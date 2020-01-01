Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i3 8100
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 8100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i3 8100 +68%
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Core i3 8100 +164%
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|5405U
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 and Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 7020U and Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 8130U and Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 7100 and Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i3 8100
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 8100
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and i3 8100
- Intel Core i3 9100 and i3 8100