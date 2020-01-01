Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i3 8130U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 2.2 GHz Core i3 8130U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 11 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i3 8130U +44%
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Core i3 8130U +55%
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|5405U
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
