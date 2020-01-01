Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i3 8145U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 8145U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i3 8145U +57%
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Core i3 8145U +60%
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|5405U
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i3 8100
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i3 7020U
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i3 8130U
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i3 7100
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U