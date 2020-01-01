Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 5405U or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 122 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Whiskey Lake Coffee Lake
Model number 5405U i3-9100F
Socket BGA-1528 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

