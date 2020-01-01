Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 5405U or Core i5 5200U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5200U and 5405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer - released 4 years later
  • Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U and Core i5 5200U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 January 5, 2015
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Broadwell
Model number 5405U i5-5200U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page Intel Core i5 5200U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 5200U or Pentium Gold 5405U?
