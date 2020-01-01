Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Core i5 5200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
245
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
577
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Core i5 5200U +13%
1496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Core i5 5200U +5%
2451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1232
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|5405U
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs Intel Core i5 5200U
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i5 5200U
- Intel Core i5 7200U vs Intel Core i5 5200U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Core i5 5200U