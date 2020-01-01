Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Pentium G4560
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz Pentium G4560 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Pentium G4560 +60%
2121
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Pentium G4560 +53%
3561
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|64 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|5405U
|G4560
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 7020U and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 8130U and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 7100 and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Core i3 9100F and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Core i3 7100 and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium G4400 and Intel Pentium G4560