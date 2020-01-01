Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Pentium G4600
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 5405U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Pentium G4600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Pentium G4600 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Pentium G4600 +65%
2190
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2324
Pentium G4600 +53%
3565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2045
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|82 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|5405U
|G4600
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
