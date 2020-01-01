Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1317
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1437
Ryzen 3 2200G +45%
2090
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2395
Ryzen 3 2200G +187%
6872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
867
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|6405U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
