Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2019 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen
Model number 6405U -
Socket BGA-1528 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 35x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Pentium Gold 6405U?
