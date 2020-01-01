Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1437
Ryzen 3 3250U +36%
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2395
Ryzen 3 3250U +80%
4309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1440
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|6405U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
