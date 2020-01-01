Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number 6405U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
2. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U or Intel Core i3 7020U
3. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U or Intel Core i3 1005G1
4. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
5. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i5 1035G4
7. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
8. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 10110U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Pentium Gold 6405U?
EnglishРусский