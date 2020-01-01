Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1592
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1437
Ryzen 3 4300U +66%
2386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2395
Ryzen 3 4300U +236%
8046
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
988
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2805
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|6405U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1