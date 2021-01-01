Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1013 vs 578 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1414
Ryzen 3 5300U +71%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2326
Ryzen 3 5300U +336%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300U +76%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1304
Ryzen 3 5300U +152%
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|6405U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
