Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2019 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number 6405U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Pentium Gold 6405U?
