Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 578 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1429
Ryzen 5 5500U +72%
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2374
Ryzen 5 5500U +459%
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +91%
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1326
Ryzen 5 5500U +269%
4895
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|6405U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1