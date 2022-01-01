Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 578 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Lucienne
Model number 6405U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

