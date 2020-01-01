Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron 5205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +27%
1437
1133
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +65%
2393
1447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
896
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|October 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|6405U
|5205U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Celeron 5205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
